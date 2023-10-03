Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Man from Offshore Construction Vessel

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard - Screenshot
The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old man from a deepwater construction vessel approximately 35 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 4:58 a.m. from the operating manager of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a passenger experiencing chest pain.

Watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter, and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the University Medical Center in New Orleans. The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

While the Coast Guard did not say which vessel exactly the man was evacuated from, from the video that the U.S. Coast Guard shared, the vessel appears to be Heerema Marine Contractors' semi-submersible crane vessel Balder.

Offshore Coast Guard Vessels Industry News Activity North America Construction Vessel

