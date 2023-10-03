Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Neptune Energy Starts Drilling Ofelia Appraisal Well Offshore Norway

Credit: Neptune Energy
Credit: Neptune Energy

Neptune Energy has started drilling on the Ofelia appraisal well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

The Ofelia discovery (PL 929) was made in August 2022 and is located approximately 14 kilometers north of the Neptune-operated Gjøa field.

Preliminary estimates of recoverable volume are in the range of 2.5-6.2 million standard cubic meters (MSm3) or 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe). 

The new well aims to appraise and fully evaluate the hydrocarbon discovery in the Ofelia Agat formation. A secondary target is to evaluate an upside of gas charged reservoir in the shallower Kyrre Formation.

Neptune Energy’s Director of Subsurface in Norway, Steinar Meland, said: “The Ofelia discovery fits our strategy of focusing on opportunities within core areas near existing infrastructure. 

“The Ofelia discovery could be tied back to the Neptune-operated Gjøa platform and produce at less than half the average carbon intensity of Norwegian Continental Shelf fields 1.” 

The main reservoir target is the Lower Cretaceous Agat Formation and is expected to be reached at a depth of approximately 2,530 metres.

The well, 35/6-4 S, is being drilled by the Deepsea Yantai, a semi-submersible rig, owned by CIMC and operated by Odfjell Drilling.

Neptune Energy is the operator of the offshore block with a 40% stake, with partners being Wintershall Dea (20%), Pandion Energy (20%), Aker BP (10%), and DNO (10%)

Drilling North Sea Activity Europe Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

Alpha Star - Image supplied

Constellation's Alpha Star Offshore Rig Wins Multi-year...
Preparations under way for start-up of the Breidablikk field in the North Sea in October. (Illustration: Equinor)

Breidablikk Oil Field Gears Up for Production Start-up as...

Sponsored

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Register Now: Challenges and Opportunities of Remote Operations Webinar

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Current News

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Brunei Shell Petroleum Seeks Damages in Arbitration Against Sapura Fabrication, Sapura Offshore

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Petrobras to Invest Some $300M to Drill Two Potiguar Basin Wells - Exec

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Dyna-Mac to Construct FPSO Topsides for Unnamed Client

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine