Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Spanish Firm Signals interest in Offshore Wind Farms in Portugal

September 26, 2023

Portugal already has a small, 25-megawatt floating wind project off its Atlantic coast called Windfloat Atlantic, which is owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP and French company Engie.Image Credit: EDP (file photo)
Portugal already has a small, 25-megawatt floating wind project off its Atlantic coast called Windfloat Atlantic, which is owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP and French company Engie.Image Credit: EDP (file photo)

Spanish renewable energy firm Capital Energy has submitted requests for a preliminary environmental analysis for three floating offshore wind farms with a total power of 2 gigawatts, Portugal's environmental agency APA said on Monday. 

In July, the Portuguese government set the capacity on offer in its first offshore wind auction later this year at 2 GW in three areas off the country's Atlantic coast, given the interest it was attracting.

Portugal plans to launch successive auctions for a total of 10 GW until 2030.

In a statement, APA said the request for preliminary analysis by Capital Energy was an optional instrument, but "allows for rationalizing resources and time involved in preparing the environmental impact study", which will be necessary if the company wins the licences.

The floating wind farms off the central and northern coast will be installed in deep waters, where winds are stronger and more continuous, allowing the generation of more power than those fixed to the seabed near the shore or those on land.

APA said two farms will have 40 wind turbines with a total power of 600 megawatts from each farm, while a third park will have 51 wind turbines with a capacity to generate a total of 765 MW.

It said that the bulk of wind energy production would be to supply electricity to grid operator REN , while the remainder would produce green hydrogen.

Portugal already has a small, 25-megawatt floating wind project off its Atlantic coast [Windfloat Atlantic], which is owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between Portugal's main utility EDP and French company Engie.

Other utilities have also shown interest in such projects in Portugal, including Germany's BayWa BYWGnx.DE, the Irish-Spanish consortium IberBlue Wind, fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, and a partnership between Portuguese oil company Galp GALP.LS and France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Alison Williams)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Credit: EEW SPC

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set...
© Fraunhofer IWES Lidar buoy on FINO 3 measuring mast for verification purposes

Germany: Fraunhofer IWES Deploys Wind Lidar Buoys in North...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine