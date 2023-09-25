Maersk Supply Service's Vessel Bags Contract Extension for Angola Subsea Operations

Maersk Supply Service has secured a contract extension in Angola for its Subsea Support Vessel Maersk Involver for an additional 15 months.

The Danish vessel owner said Monday that under the extended contract, the vessel and crew would support various subsea operations off the coast of Angola.

"We truly appreciate and value the continued commitment from our customers and look forward to continued strong collaboration.

This exciting development is due to the hard work and dedication of our crew offshore and teams onshore," Maersk Supply Service said.

While Maersk Supply Service did not name the client, it is worth noting that the vessel's AIS shows it left Luanda last week en route to the Dalia offshore field, operated by TotalEnergies.

Maersk Supply Service said last week it would increase its presence in core markets, increase synergies in its operations, and improve profitability., and that going forward, its two core business areas will be offshore wind and offshore support vessels (OSV).