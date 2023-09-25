Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Venezuelans to Vote in Referendum on Territory - Minister

September 25, 2023

Credit:Oleksii/AdobeStock
Credit:Oleksii/AdobeStock

Venezuela's National Assembly has green-lighted a referendum regarding a territorial dispute with Guyana, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said on Saturday in an address to the United Nations. 

Venezuela this week rejected Guyana's recent oil tender, arguing that the offshore blocks awarded are in disputed areas and that companies awarded the blocks will not have rights to explore them. 

"Two days ago, Venezuela's National Assembly unanimously decided to call our people to vote in a consultative referendum to ratify the defense of our sovereign territory against the aggressions of the American empire, which wants to lead us to a war for natural resources," Gil told the UN General Assembly in New York. 

Guyana is supported by the United States, Gil added, without offering further details about the referendum. Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) has not commented on the proposed referendum. Guyana and Venezuela have been engaged in a long-standing dispute over their borders. 

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in April ruled it had jurisdiction over the issue, which could determine which country has rights to territory rich in oil and gas, especially offshore. On Wednesday, US Deputy Secretary of State Brian Nichols said Washington supported Guyana's right to develop its natural resources.

(Reuters - Reporting by Noe Torres/Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)

Industry News Activity South America

Related Offshore News

Credit:Oleksii/AdobeStock

Venezuela Protests Guyana's Auction of Offshore Oil Blocks
Noble Regina Allen - Credit: Noble Corp.

TotalEnergies Hires Jack-up Rig for Fénix Project Drilling...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Portugal's EDP, Galp Say Price is Key for Offshore Wind Auction

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

Marine Power Systems PelaFlex Floating Wind Platform Receives Feasibility Certification from DNV

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

First Monopiles for Giant U.S. Offshore Wind Project Set Sail

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Malaysian FPSO Firm Bumi Armada Gets Hold of Indonesian Block with Two Discoveries

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine