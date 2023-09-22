Strike Ends at Chevron's Australian LNG Facilities

An Australian union alliance on Friday called off strikes at Chevron's two major local liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, agreeing to resolve disputes that had threatened to disrupt around 7% of global LNG supplies.

The union alliance and Chevron accepted proposals on pay and conditions from the country's industrial arbitrator for the Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG facilities, and workers were set to end strikes that began two weeks ago.

"The Offshore Alliance will now work with Chevron to finalize the drafting of the agreement and members will soon cease current industrial action," Offshore Alliance spokesperson Brad Gandy said in a statement.

The agreement would end a wage fight that has roiled global gas markets for six weeks and sent LNG prices up as much as 35% in August. Markets eased after a dispute involving the country's biggest LNG plant, run by Woodside Energy, was resolved.

The proposed deal includes "substantial improvements" in pay, job security, locked-in rosters and career progression, the alliance, which combines two unions, said.

At a short hearing on Friday, the Fair Work Commission (FWC) adjourned the matter for four weeks while the two sides drafted the final terms of the deal.

On Thursday, the commission, which has the power to impose a settlement, said it "strongly recommended" parties accept its proposals to end work stoppages.

No LNG shipments were disrupted by the industrial action, even after a fault at the Wheatstone plant.

The alliance was pushing Chevron to match pay terms agreed by Woodside in its first ever deal with the unions, which set total remuneration for offshore platform technicians at between A$350,233 at entry level and A$418,337 at the highest level, according to figures submitted by the union to the commission.

Energy analyst Saul Kavonic said the deal should see an end to most industrial action offshore Western Australia with union agreements, which last for around four years, now in place for most offshore LNG sites.

"Although we should expect the unions will increase their membership in the wake of the recent successes they have had, and there is still some scope for more union action at the North West Shelf LNG plant and some offshore (floating production storage and offloading units) next year," he said.

(Reuters - Reporting by Renju Jose, Lewis Jackson and Alasdair Pal in Sydney, and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sonali Paul)