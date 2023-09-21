PRIO Taps McDermott for Wahoo Field Pipeline Installation Offshore Brazil

Offshore installation and construction services company McDermott has been awarded a transportation and installation contract by PRIO (former PetroRio) for the Wahoo field, offshore Brazil.

Under the scope of the contract, of an undisclosed value, McDermott will transport and install about 19 miles (30 kilometers) of coated 10-inch rigid pipelines and associated subsea structures.

Once installed, the pipelines will connect the Wahoo field to the Frade FPSO. The contract also includes an extension option for a second pipeline.

The Wahoo field is located about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of the already-producing Frade field in Brazil's Campos basin.

McDermott's team in Rio de Janeiro will oversee project management and engineering. The installation activities will be performed by one of McDermott's rigid pipelay vessels.

In July this year, PRIO said it had exceeded the milestone of 100,000 barrels per day of production, with the startup of production of the ODP5 (“F23P3”) well in the Frade field.

Also, earlier on Thursday, PRIO said that it had brought online the POL-Q well, in the Polvo field, with stabilized initial production of approximately 1,000 barrels of oil per day, representing a 15% increase in the field's production. The new well is in the Eoceno reservoir where POL-K and POL-L wells are already producing.

The POL-Q well was executed with the Polvo-A drilling rig.