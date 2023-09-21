Shell's Rosmari-Marjoram Project Takes Shape as Onshore Plant Construction Begins in Bintulu

Shell has started the construction of the onshore plant for the Rosmari-Marjoram project with a ground-breaking event in Bintulu.

The ceremony, held Thursday, was officiated by the Premier of Sarawak, Yang Amat Berhormat Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri (Dr) Abang Haji Abdul Rahman Zohari bin Tun Datuk Abang Haji Openg.

The Rosmari-Marjoram deepwater sour gas fields, discovered in 2014, are located 220 kilometers (km) off the coast of Bintulu, off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

The fields will be primarily powered by renewable energy. The offshore platform will utilize power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant will leverage hydropower provided through the Sarawak power grid system, which is supported by Renewable Energy Certificates (REC). Diesel generators and batteries will be used as backup.

“Rosmari-Marjoram demonstrates our Powering Progress strategy in generating value and reducing emission through utilisation of renewable energy in a reliable, responsible, and efficient manner. I would like to thank PETRONAS and the Government of Sarawak for their unwavering support in enabling us to achieve this milestone with Rosmari-Marjoram,” said Siti Sulaiman, Country Chair of Shell Malaysia and Senior Vice President, Upstream Malaysia.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned well head platform, a 207-km pipeline to shore, and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the PETRONAS LNG Complex. The project comprises a deep-water subsea facility, a remotely operated offshore platform, and an onshore gas plant. It also includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world, stretching more than 200 km. The Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d). Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

Rosmari-Marjoram’s Onshore Gas Plant marks SSB’s largest onshore project in Sarawak since the construction of Bintulu Crude Oil Terminal (BCOT) and Bintulu Integrated Facility (BIF) in the late 1970s.

Shell is the operator of the project with 80% equity interest with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB) holding the remaining 20% equity interest.