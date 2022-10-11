Shell Orders Solar-powered Offshore Platform from Malaysia's MMHE

Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) has secured a contract from Shell in Malaysia for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services of the offshore platform for the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project. The project is located off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

The platform will comprise of a topside, a 4-legged jacket and piles. Upon completion, the platform will be installed in a water depth of 140 metres (m) within SK318 area, off the coast of Bintulu, Sarawak.

This unmanned platform will be powered primarily by renewable energy, specifically solar panels.. With a design life of 20 years, it will cater for up to 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day with start-up targeted in 2026 supplying natural gas to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Shell, as the operator of the SK318 Block, iis the developing the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project with its partner Petronas Carigali.

Pandai Othman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MHB, a parent company of MMHE, said, “We are honoured to have been entrusted with such a significant project from SQB.

"To us, this project award is not just another achievement for our record books but in fact, it signifies our strong and lasting partnership with SSB in many years to come.

"With the announcement of Final Investment Decision by SSB for the project on Monday, 5th September 2022, followed by the award of this contract to MHB also indicates the beginning of the revitalisation of the oil and gas industry in Malaysia that has long been impeded due to the pandemic and economic slowdown causing oil and gas developers to be more cautious in its CAPEX spending for new developments.

"Apart from our ultimate aim to deliver this project safely and timely, we are pleased to say that this project is aligned with our commitment in providing cleaner energy solutions through the utilisation of renewable energy to power the platform.

"MHB has already begun our sustainability journey by integrating sustainable practices into our business and decision-making to ensure that we operate responsibly. Through this project, this will further intensify our aspiration to support all our stakeholders, in particular Shell and Petronas, towards materialising their net zero carbon emission agenda.”