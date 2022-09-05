Shell, Petronas Develop Rosmari-Marjoram Gas Fields in Malaysia Using Solar-powered Offshore Platform

International oil major Shell has, together with Malaysia's Petronas, reached a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram deepwater sour gas fields, discovered in 2014, offshore Bintulu, Sarawak, Malaysia.

Shell,which is the operator of the project with an 80 percent stake, said the project would involve the construction of a solar-powered offshore platform.

According to Shell, the Rosmari-Marjoram project will ensure a sustained gas supply to the Petronas LNG Complex.

The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 200 km.

The Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d). Gas production is expected to start in 2026.

The Rosmari-Marjoram development will consist of a subsea tie-back, an unmanned well head platform, a 207-km pipeline to shore and an onshore gas plant at Bintulu.

The offshore platform will use power from 240 solar panels, while the onshore plant is connected to the Sarawak grid system which is supplied mainly from hydroelectric plants. Diesel generators and batteries are to be used as backup.

"Rosmari-Marjoram’s Onshore Gas Plant marks [Sarawak Shell Berhad's ] lagest onshore project in Sarawak since the construction of Bintulu Crude Oil Terminal (BCOT) and Bintulu Integrated Facility (BIF) in the late 1970s.