Ljungstrӧm to Provide Specialized Steelwork for New Jersey Offshore Wind Farm

Steel component provider Ljungstrӧm has signed a contract with Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. to provide specialized structural steelwork for an offshore wind project.

Ocean Wind I, New Jersey's first offshore wind project developed by the Danish offshore wind farm developer Ørsted, will be located 15 miles off the coast of Southern New Jersey. The 1,100 MW project will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of more than 500,000 households. The offshore wind farm is expected to begin commercial operations in 2025.

"We are thrilled to support our valuable partner, Riggs Distler, with another offshore wind farm project utilizing our strong manufacturing capabilities and highly skilled workforce", says Matt Ferris, Managing Director, Ljungstrӧm USA.

With this additional project, Ljungstrӧm has structural component orders for over 2,800 MW of offshore wind capacity, and these deliveries for the Ocean Wind I project will be made to Ørsted's offshore wind advanced foundation component center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Maryland, where Riggs Distler will employ more than 125 skilled tradesmen and women from local labor unions to assemble the components.

Ljungstrӧm describes itself as the first U.S.-based supplier of secondary structural steel components for the U.S. offshore wind industry.

"Being one of the essential suppliers to Sunrise Wind, Revolution Wind, South Fork Wind, and now Ocean Wind I, Ljungstrӧm proves its leadership in high-quality fabrication, assembly, coating and shipping components that are essential to the wind turbine foundations," the company said.

Ljungstrӧm, a division of ARVOS Group, said this week it continued to further expand its workforce and manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Wellsville, New York.



