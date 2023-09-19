CRP Subsea to Supply Cable Protection System for Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system, for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

CRP Subsea will supply a total of 142 NjordGuard cable protection systems, which will protect all inter array and export cables on the projects.

Production of the 142 NjordGuards will take place at CRP Subsea's facility in the north-west of England. Installation activities are scheduled for execution in 2024.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms will comprise around 65 wind turbines with an individual capacity of 14 MW. The two wind farms are situated 35 and 60 kilometers off the west coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. The wind farms are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. It features API qualified materials for abrasion and bend protection and can be deployed within monopile or J-tube interface.

According to CRP Subsea, NjordGuard is easily assembled on a vessel to allow speedy installation, and its abrasion resistant, API 17L certified , Uraduct material enables the protection system to travel over the seabed without damage.

"Most importantly, it facilitates easier installation, reuse, and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimizing efficiency and maximizing safety," CRP Subsea said.