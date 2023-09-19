Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

CRP Subsea to Supply Cable Protection System for Offshore Wind Farms in Taiwan

September 19, 2023

Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock
Credit: Matvejs/AdobeStock

CRP Subsea, an AIS company, has been awarded a contract by Ørsted to provide NjordGuard, an integrated cable protection system, for the Greater Changhua 2b & 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan. 

CRP Subsea will supply a total of 142 NjordGuard cable protection systems, which will protect all inter array and export cables on the projects.

 Production of the 142 NjordGuards will take place at CRP Subsea's facility in the north-west of England. Installation activities are scheduled for execution in 2024.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms will comprise around 65 wind turbines with an individual capacity of 14 MW. The two wind farms are situated 35 and 60 kilometers off the west coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. The wind farms are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system designed and developed to protect offshore wind farm power cables in wind turbine generators and offshore substation platforms. It features API qualified materials for abrasion and bend protection and can be deployed within monopile or J-tube interface. 

According to CRP Subsea, NjordGuard is easily assembled on a vessel to allow speedy installation, and its abrasion resistant, API 17L certified , Uraduct material enables the protection system to travel over the seabed without damage.

"Most importantly, it facilitates easier installation, reuse, and removal without diver and ROV intervention, optimizing efficiency and maximizing safety," CRP Subsea said.

Offshore Energy Subsea Offshore Wind Activity Asia Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Norway Considers Three Areas for 2025 Offshore Wind Tender
On September 13, 2023, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, delivered her fourth State of the Union Address (SOTEU) in front of the Members of the European Parliament in Strasbourg - Photographer: Dati Bendo / ©European Union, 2023

EU's Von der Leyen Pledges More Support for Wind Industry

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Floating Wind: What Opportunities Exist for Installation Companies and Vessel Owners?

Current News

ABS AIP for an Offshore Hydrogen/Ammonia Production Platform

ABS AIP for an Offshore Hydrogen/Ammonia Production Platform

Venezuela Protests Guyana's Auction of Offshore Oil Blocks

Venezuela Protests Guyana's Auction of Offshore Oil Blocks

TotalEnergies Hires Jack-up Rig for Fénix Project Drilling in Argentina

TotalEnergies Hires Jack-up Rig for Fénix Project Drilling in Argentina

Octopus Energy Acquires Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Octopus Energy Acquires Stake in Dutch Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine