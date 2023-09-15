Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Offshore Agrees to Sell Abo FPSO for $20 Million to Nigerian Buyer

September 15, 2023

Credit: BW Offshore
Credit: BW Offshore

After several short-term charter extensions, the Norwegian FPSO leasing firm BW Offshore has closed the transaction for the sale of the Abo FPSO.

BW Offshore will sell the FPSO to STAC Marine Offshore Limited, a member of the Nigerian Transport Group (STAC) for $20 million. The FPSO has been operating for Eni's Agip in Nigeria for years.

"As part of the transaction, BW Offshore has entered into a bareboat charter with STAC to allow for uninterrupted operations for the client during a transition period of maximum two months. Upon expiry of the bareboat charter, STAC will assume responsibility for operations of the unit," BW Offshore said.

"Originally recognized as the "Gray Warrior", a Suezmax tanker constructed in 1976, the vessel underwent conversion at Keppel Shipyard before beginning its operations in April 2003. Abo FPSO has now reached a commendable milestone, having completed two decades of service on the Abo field. This achievement underscores its enduring contribution to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria," BW Offshore said.

The Abo field, where the FPSO has been deployed for two decades, is located in Block OML 125, offshore Nigeria. In 2022, production from the block was derived mainly from the Abo field, which yielded approximately 14 kboe/d net to Eni.

WER database shows that the FPSO has an oil production capacity of 44,000 b/d, a gas handling capacity of 44 mmcf/d, and can store 930,000 bbls. The vessel is spread-moored in a water depth of 500 meters.  

BW Offshore has been working to offload the non-core FPSO fleet, including the Abo FPSO.

In July, the company sold FPSO Sendje Berge in Nigeria to "a local FPSO owner and operator" for $15 million. Before that, BW Offshore sold the Espoir Ivoirien, BW Athena, BW Opportunity.

BW Offshore's core FPSO projects include the Barossa FPSO being built for Santos in Australia, BW Adolo, which produces oil for BW Energy in Gabon, BW Catcher, which is on a contract with Harbour Energy in the UK North Sea, and BW Pioneer, which is on a contract with Murphy Oil Corporation in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Production Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: P.G. McCardle/MarineTraffic.com

Tullow Oil Reduces Upper End of 2023 Output Outlook
Baleine FPSO courtesy of Eni

Saipem Secures $910M in Offshore Contracts for Ivory Coast...

Insight

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

What Lies Ahead for Idle North Sea Jack-up Rigs?

Video

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

Current News

Iberdrola Eyes Offshore Wind Development in Brazil

Iberdrola Eyes Offshore Wind Development in Brazil

BW Offshore Agrees to Sell Abo FPSO for $20 Million to Nigerian Buyer

BW Offshore Agrees to Sell Abo FPSO for $20 Million to Nigerian Buyer

Equinor Developing 1978 Offshore Gas Discovery to Bolster European Supplies

Equinor Developing 1978 Offshore Gas Discovery to Bolster European Supplies

Floating Platforms of the Future: WES Explores Shared Infrastructure for Wave Energy, Offshore Wind

Floating Platforms of the Future: WES Explores Shared Infrastructure for Wave Energy, Offshore Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine