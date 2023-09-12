Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Edda Wind Hosts Naming Ceremony for New CSOV Edda Nordri

September 12, 2023

Edda Nordri (Photo: Edda Wind)
Edda Nordri (Photo: Edda Wind)

Edda Wind held a naming ceremony for its new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) Edda Nordri.

The 88.3-meter-long vessel is the third in a series of three purpose-built CSOVs built by Spain's Gondan Shipbuilders for Norway-based Edda Wind. Delivered on September 7, Edda Nordri will be ready for operations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The vessel is prepared for emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) concept.

The name “Nordri” comes from the Nordic mythology and represents one of the four characters (Nordri, Sudri, Vestri and Austri) holding up the sky after it was made by the Gods from the skull of Ymir.

Edda Nordri will serve as mother vessel for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The CSOV can accommodate up to 120 persons in total.

Edda Wind will grow its fleet to 14 vessels by 2026.

Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Support Vessel Europe

Related Offshore News

Siem Topaz - Credit: Siem Offshore

Siem Topaz Vessel's Contract in Taiwan Extended to Q4 2024
©Cavan/AdobeStock

US Offshore Wind Projects Seek Looser Subsidy Rules in...

Insight

Why the Offshore Wind Power Industry has Hit Turbulence?

Why the Offshore Wind Power Industry has Hit Turbulence?

Video

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

CEO in Focus: Chris Gibson, VideoRay

Current News

BP CEO Bernard Looney to Resign

BP CEO Bernard Looney to Resign

Edda Wind Hosts Naming Ceremony for New CSOV Edda Nordri

Edda Wind Hosts Naming Ceremony for New CSOV Edda Nordri

US Oil Output to Rise More than Expected in 2023

US Oil Output to Rise More than Expected in 2023

UK Could See 225,000 Offshore Energy Jobs Created by 2030, But Challenges Loom

UK Could See 225,000 Offshore Energy Jobs Created by 2030, But Challenges Loom

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine