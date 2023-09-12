Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Russia's Sakhalin Energy Resumes Operations in Full After Maintenance

September 12, 2023

Russia's Sakhalin Energy, which produces liquefied natural gas and oil, has fully resumed production following maintenance, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, quoting Gazprom's Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov.

The company has said it planned maintenance in July without providing a timeframe. 

Sakhalin Energy's Sakhalin-2 operating company was transformed into a Russian entity via a presidential decree amid Western sanctions against Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. 

Global energy major Shell has left the project and operations in Russia.

In 2022, Sakhalin-2 produced 11.5 million tonnes of LNG and 3.7 million tonnes (74,000 barrels per day) of oil.  

Apart from Gazprom, Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi also have stakes in the project, jointly owning 22.5%.     


 (Reuters - Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

