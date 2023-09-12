Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Taps Three60 Energy for Plug and Abandonment Services at Statfjord Field

September 12, 2023

Statfjord C - Credit: Harald Pettersen / Equinor
Offshore oilfield services firm Three60 Energy said Tuesday it had secured a plug and abandonment services contract from Equinor for work at Statfjord field, offshore Norway.

Thomas Kibsgaard-Vatn, THREE60 Energy’s Discipline Owner P&A, commented: "We bring recent experience from large-scale abandonment activity in Norway and international P&A projects, and will work with Equinor’s FLX team to deliver the best P&A concept for Statfjord A.”

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The Statfjord field was discovered by Mobil in 1974, and then Statoil, now Equinor, took over the operatorship on January 1, 1987.

The field has been developed with the Statfjord A, B, and C production platforms, which all have concrete gravity base structures incorporating storage cells. Statfjord A began production on November 24, 1979.

Europe Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment

