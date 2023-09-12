RWE, TenneT Pen Deals for OranjeWind Offshore Wind Farm Grid Connection

Offshore wind farm developer RWE has signed agreements with grid operator TenneT for an offshore grid connection of OranjeWind, a wind farm to be built 53 kilometers off the Dutch coast.

The Connection & Transmission Agreement (CTA) and Realisation Agreement (REA) cover the realization of the grid connection and the transmission of the electricity produced by RWE’s wind farm on TenneT's platform.

The agreements not only specify planning, but also how the electricity will be delivered from the wind farm to ensure stability in the grid. The connection will link to the high-voltage substation in Wijk aan Zee and will be operational by 2026.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: “I am pleased that we were able to sign the contracts so quickly, as these agreements guarantee the transport of the electricity generated by the OranjeWind wind farm. This is an important milestone in the project that brings us one step closer to realising our perfect match for system integration and supplying sustainable electricity to over one million households in the Netherlands. For this, good cooperation with TenneT is essential.”

800MW

The Oranje offshore wind farm will have an installed capacity of almost 800 MW. It will also feature floating solar panels, a subsea lithium-ion battery, and a LiDAR system to predict power production more accurately.

In addition, RWE will invest in onshore system integration, such as electrolysis capacity and e-boilers, to match power generation and offtake. RWE is also developing solutions for smartly charging electric vehicles.

"The timeline for the offshore wind farm is ambitious. To complete the project and deliver renewable power from 2027, agreements with partners such as TenneT are indispensable. Since 2016, TenneT has been the offshore grid operator in the Netherlands, transporting wind power generated at sea to the onshore grid. The Dutch government has designated these wind power areas in the North Sea for the generation of renewable energy," RWE said.

TenneT is realising seven standard offshore alternating current (AC) connections in the Netherlands, each with an average capacity of 700 MW. From 2029, wind farms further offshore will be fitted with 2 GW of standard direct current (DC) connections.



