Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean Trims Annual Production forecast after HY Profit Slumps

September 7, 2023

Energean Power FPSO at the Karish field offshore Israel ©Energean (File photo)
Energean Power FPSO at the Karish field offshore Israel ©Energean (File photo)

Mediterranean-focused oil and gas producer Energean reported a 41.2% slump in first-half profit, dented by higher tax expense, and also trimmed its full-year production forecast to 125,000-130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Energean, with operations in eight countries across the Mediterranean and the UK North Sea, had earlier forecast its annual production to be in the range of 120,000 to 140,000 boed.

The London-headquartered explorer pinned the drop in first-half profit on a tax expense of $65.3 million related to higher taxable profits and movement in deferred tax, mainly due to the utilization of tax losses in Israel and Italy. 

Energean cut its full-year production forecast, hurt by slower-than-anticipated commissioning and start-up issues at its flagship Karish field in Israel, which the company said "have now been substantially overcome". 

Its profit after tax came in at $69.8 million in the six-month period ended June 30, compared with $118.7 million a year earlier. 

(Reuters  - Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Energy Middle East North Sea Activity FPSO Europe Production Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Energean Power FPSO at Karish field offshore Israel - Credit: Energean (File image)

Energean Aims to Double Size, Says CEO Rigas
Credit: SimonPeter/AdobeStock

Wood, Harbour Energy In $330 Million North Sea Services...

Insight

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

US Offshore Wind Sector Faces Key Test After Weak Gulf Auction

Video

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

HexDefence Aims to Protect Offshore Wind Assets, Cradle to Grave

Current News

JERA Sees Muted Impact on LNG Prices from Potential Strike in Australia

JERA Sees Muted Impact on LNG Prices from Potential Strike in Australia

Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

Norway's Offshore Safety Watchdog to Change Name

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

KCA Deutag Wins $60 Million Offshore Drilling Services Deal in Angola

Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

Prysmian Group Wins €630 Million Contract for Adriatic Link HVDC Project

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine