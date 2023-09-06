Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Greek Cable Maker Selected for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Work

September 6, 2023

Credit: Hellenic Cables
Credit: Hellenic Cables

Cenergy Holdings cables branch Hellenic Cables has signed a contract for the supply of export cables for the Baltica 2 offshore wind project in Poland.

Under the contract awarded by Denmark's Orsted and Poland's PGE, Hellenic Cables will supply 148km 275kV export cables with XLPE insulation. The scope will also encompass jointing, termination, and testing works.

Ørsted and PGE are developing the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm, with a total potential capacity up to 2.5GW, which will be developed in two stages. 

The first stag will feature an approximate capacity of 1.5GW, and will be installed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea, stretching between Łeba and Ustka.

Production of the submarine cables is set to begin in 2026, with the final products anticipated for delivery within the first half of 2027, according to the project’s delivery plan. 

The cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ facility in Corinth, Greece.  

 

