BP Taps DORIS for Offshore Wind Engineering Services

Offshore engineering firm DORIS has been awarded a framework agreement by BP to provide engineering services to BP’s offshore wind projects.

This framework will see DORIS support BP globally.

Across the five-year agreement, DORIS will provide engineering for scopes such as concept development, pre-FEED, FEED, and detailed design.

The support provided by DORIS and its strategic partner Turner & Townsend will enable the delivery of projects across BP’s offshore wind portfolio, assisting BP in its aim to develop 50 GW of net renewable generating capacity globally by 2030.

Christophe Sarri, Chief Commercial Officer, said, “DORIS is pleased to be awarded this global agreement by BP, a leading developer in the energy industry. Drawing on the expertise of our international offices and DORIS’ vision to make renewable energies possible, we look forward to partnering with bp to execute key projects in the bp offshore wind portfolio.”