GE Vernova's SeaGreen Power and Propulsion for Excelerate Energy's New FSRU

September 5, 2023

©Excelerate Energy
©Excelerate Energy

GE Vernova’s Power Conversion recently won a contract award from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. to supply GE Vernova’s SeaGreen integrated power and propulsion system, equipped with high power-density induction motor technology, to power and propel the next-generation FSRU for United States ship owner Excelerate Energy Inc.

"The FSRU, to be constructed at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard, is to be fitted with the latest, proven technology for optimized vessel energy management and performance," GE Vernova said.

Power Conversion’s integrated electric propulsion system, with PWM (pulse width modulation) power converters and high torque density induction motors, brings higher efficiency, reliability, and availability for sustainable operations, to ship owners, the company added.

This new vessel will be the eleventh FSRU joining Excelerate Energy’s fleet, marking a third of its fleet to be powered by Power Conversion’s integrated electrical propulsion system.

 

Marine Propulsion Shipbuilding Vessels Industry News FSRU

