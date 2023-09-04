Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Alliance, Legeneering Agree on Decommissioning Rates for Workers

September 4, 2023

Illustration only - Credit: KRUTOPIMAGES/AdobeStock
The Offshore Alliance and Australia's Legeneering reached an agreement on the decommissioning rates for the Thevenard offshore decommissioning workscopes, the union alliance said on Friday. 

Under the agreement, Legeneering will see members lock in a $20 per hour uplift in the rates previously offered, according to a Facebook post by the Offshore Alliance, which combines the Australian Workers' Union and Maritime Union of Australia. 

"Legeneering have agreed to sign onto the Offshore Decommissioning Industry Standard enterprise bargaining agreement (EBA) as well as aligning all offshore maintenance rates and conditions with the Union negotiated EBA for the Woodside FPSO's," the union said. 

