Well-Safe Solutions Introduces New Project Resourcing Group

International well plug and abandonment specialists Well-Safe Solutions have announced Well-Safe Resources; a new business function focusing on deploying well engineering and project management talent worldwide.

The newly-formed Well-Safe Resources service offering will be headed by Steve Combe, an experienced team leader and recruitment advisor with over 15 years of experience in North Sea, Falklands and West African operations.

Well-Safe Solutions will assist clients with outsourced engineering scopes, embedding specialist Well-Safe Solutions personnel with operator teams and providing bespoke plug and abandonment decommissioning assets where appropriate.

“I’m delighted to be joining the team at such an important period of development for the business,” said Combe. “Well plug and abandonment activity is a specialist field with unique challenges, requiring the right mix of technical expertise, talent and ingenuity.

“A company’s greatest asset is its people, and I’m confident that we can build upon the solid foundations established to date to continue to recruit, retain and deploy some of the industry’s brightest minds on rewarding well plug and decommissioning projects worldwide.”

Chris Hay, Director of Strategy and Commercial at Well-Safe Solutions, added: “Steve’s appointment is a key aspect of our vision to be the industry’s trusted well decommissioning service partner of choice. Well-Safe Resources will bolster our existing ability to provide clients with flexible, collaborative project management and engineering support as required.

“Our expansion into this space has followed client feedback and market research, which demonstrates clear demand for a Tier 1 well decommissioning provider to step into this sector.”

The formation of the service comes during a sustained period of growth for the UK-based well decommissioning specialist as it eyes international growth in several key markets worldwide. Earlier in the summer, Well-Safe Solutions announced the creation of Well-Safe Solutions Pty Ltd, with industry stalwart Massimo Delia heading operations from its Perth, Western Australia, office.



