Shell Announces Executive Committee Change

Ronan Cassidy, Shell plc’s Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer, will step down with effect from December 31, 2023, and leave group service thereafter.

Rachel Solway, currently Executive Vice President, Human Resources Organisation Development & Learning, will succeed Cassidy with effect from January 1, 2024, and will be based in London.

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said: “I’d like to thank Ronan for his 35 years of distinguished service to Shell. In his eight years on the Executive Committee, Ronan has helped steer us through transformational change and several exceptional events, including the Covid-19 pandemic, with wisdom, integrity and foresight. He has championed employee engagement, ethical leadership and diversity, equity, and inclusion, and will leave having helped change Shell for the better.

"Rachel will bring a deep commitment to performance culture, and great energy and care for people, to this role. As we deliver more value with less emissions in the coming years, through a focus on performance, discipline and simplification, Rachel will help us collectively realise Shell’s full potential."



