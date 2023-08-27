Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seatrium Bags Contract for Shell's Sparta Production Unit

August 27, 2023

© Robert Kneschke / Adobe Stock
© Robert Kneschke / Adobe Stock

Singapore-based Seatrium Oil and Gas International has signed a Letter of Intent with Shell Offshore for construction work relating to Shell’s Sparta project in the Gulf of Mexico.

Sparta is a deepwater development approximately 170 miles off the Louisiana coast. It is owned by shell (51%) and Equinor (49%), and the companies are progressing toward final investment decision later this year.

The Sparta floating production unit is conceived as a replicable project between Shell and Seatrium to leverage the company’s topsides single lift integration methodology, following the Vito and Whale newbuild facilities. It consists of a single topside module supported by a four-column semi-submersible floating hull.

Offshore Deepwater Engineering Production Floating Production North America Construction

