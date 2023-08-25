Vår Energi Appoints New CEO and COO

Vår Energi has changed its executive management team, with Nick Walker will be joining Vår Energi as CEO and current CEO, Torger Rød, is transfering to the new role as COO.

Walker most recently held the position as CEO of European E&P independent Lundin Energy until mid-2022 when it was acquired by Aker BP, and has previously worked with BP, Talisman Energy, Africa Oil and Vedanta – Cairn Oil & Gas. He has 30 years of international experience in technical, commercial, and executive leadership roles. He will spear-head the company's strategy, market engagement and stakeholder management. He will take up the CEO position with effect from September 5, 2023.

Walker said: “I have followed closely the impressive development of Vår Energi in recent years and have great respect for the company’s strong track-record and operational heritage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS). I welcome this opportunity to lead the company through its next growth phase and deliver on the strategy – which remains firm.”

The company says its recent acquisition of Neptune Energy Norge will accelerate its position as a leading E&P independent in Norway. The company is currently the third largest operator on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the acquisition will further scale, diversify and strengthen its growth and value creation. It is in response to these new opportunities that the board decided to adjust its management team and bring on more resources.

Thorhild Widvey, Chair of the Board, said: “Torger Rød has led the company through a transformative phase and has achieved strong operational and financial results, including a very successful IPO, the mentioned Neptune acquisition, strengthening of the organisation, while also delivering on strategic ambitions. He will now deploy his deep operational competencies and understanding of the organisation in the role as COO to continue driving improvement, integration and transformation of the company”.



