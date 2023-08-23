MacArtney Supplies Storage and Handling System for Viking Link Spare Cable

By the end of 2023, a high voltage direct current electricity link called Viking Link will be able to facilitate electricity exchange between Great Britain and Denmark. MacArtney Offshore Wind Solutions collaborated with Energinet to develop the long-term onshore cable handling and storage solution for the Danish site.

Parallel with the preparations for Viking Link—the world's longest cable connection, spanning 765 km between Great Britain and Denmark—MacArtney has been working on a customized onshore storage and handling system for the requisite spare cable. The project involves a long-term maintenance plan with a 15 km spare cable that must always be available for prompt replacement in case of cable damage.

MacArtney fitted a complete electrically driven modular CEMAC solution comprising a cable carousel, cableway, spooling tower, and track tensioner, all combined in one control unit for automated spooling. The set-up is installed in a purpose-built warehouse at Esbjerg Port.

To meet Energinet's requirement for a 40-year operational lifespan, MacArtney has implemented a bi-weekly operation, ensuring regular motion and control of all moving parts. The process has been automated, eliminating the need for operator involvement and simplifying the maintenance procedure.

Project Manager Michael Fly Poulsen, onboarded in August 2022, said agility and having all competencies in-house is the key to success in this prestigious project. "The advantage of having all knowledge resources in-house—from construction and technical capacities to mechanical and electronic engineering—is the key to success for this cooperation. We have team members who understand each step of the process. We are agile and able to work out the optimal solution based on expertise and dialogues on obtaining the best interaction between mechanics and software," he explained.

Viking Link, a joint venture between Danish Energinet and British National Grid, will include approximately 765 km of high voltage direct current (DC) cables supporting the promotion of renewable energy utilization, access to sustainable electricity generation, and enhanced security of electricity supplies.