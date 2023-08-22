Seatrium Delivers New Jackup Rig to ADNOC Drilling

Singaporean shipbuilder Seatrium New Energy, formerly Keppel FELS, on Tuesday announced it has delivered a new jackup rig to the UAE's ADNOC Drilling.

The rig, named AlSila, is among five that Seatrium had been building for Borr Drilling. In 2022, the builder entered into an agreement with Borr Drilling to accelerate the delivery of three of the jackups, and the construction contracts for the three rigs have since been novated by Borr Drilling to ADNOC Drilling.

Completed and delivered on time and on budget, the AlSila is the second in a series of three jackup rigs built at Seatrium’s Pioneer Yard in Singapore.

Built to KFELS B Class design, the AlSila is capable of operating in water depths of over 400 feet, with the ability to drill to depths of up to 30,000 feet and deep wells both vertically and horizontally. The rig is also equipped with advanced and fully-automated high capacity rack and pinion elevating system, in addition to a self-positioning fixation system that has the capacity to accommodate 150 persons with full amenities.