Implenia and NorSea to Build Floating Offshore Wind Plant In Norway

Swiss-based firm Implenia and NorSea's WindWorks Jelsa have signed an agreement to develop a production and assembly facility for large concrete or steel structures for the floating offshore wind industry at Norway’s west coast.
Implenia and NorSea will become equal minority shareholders (approx. 41% each) in WindWorks Jelsa.
The first phase “pre-production”, lasting from 2023-2026, will require limited financial investments.
"Implenia’s investment will not be consolidated, but only equity accounted, in line with the Group’s asset-light strategy. In the signed agreement, Implenia committed to two small investment tranches in 2023 and 2024," Implenia said.
"Offshore wind has been identified as a substantial future energy source and export product for Norway, first concessions are expected in December 2023," the companies said in a staement.
"The goal of WindWorks Jelsa is to become a key partner of the growing floating offshore wind industry across Europe, by building floating wind turbines on the West coast of Norway for a total output of one gigawatt per year. An installed capacity of one gigawatt can supply the annual electricity consumption of up to four million households.
According to the parties involved, the ambition for the project in Norway's Jelsa is to provide cost-efficient large concrete substructures for floating offshore wind parks.
Implenia will contribute its experience and know-how in site design and planning as well as in strategy and market approach. The project will be developed in several phases from 2023 to 2032 leading to a production and assembly area of 800,000 m2, including warehouses and workshops, purpose designed launching systems as well as heavy load quays.