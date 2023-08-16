Artemis Technologies Unveils 'Revitalized' Crew Transfer Vessel

Artemis Technologies on Thursday announced what it described as "the latest evolution" of the Artemis EF-12 Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) and daughter craft, featuring a revitalized design that, the company says, raises the bar for crew comfort and operational excellence during offshore missions.

"The Artemis EF-12 CTV has been designed for everyday crew transfer operations, providing seamless transportation for personnel between port or vessel and offshore installations," Artemis Technologies said.

Key Enhancements of the Revitalised Artemis EF-12 CTV, as shared by Artemis Technologies:

Dual Drive: The updated design features the option of an additional propulsion system on the rudder, providing twice the power during bollard push maneuvers, as well as improved slow speed control when approaching the turbine. Spacious, Enhanced Cabin: A hallmark of the new design is the significantly expanded cabin space, increasing the capacity to 12 passengers. Recognizing the need for comfort during extended offshore missions, Artemis Technologies has widened the interior of the EF-12 CTV, providing crew members with ample room to move and work. This expanded space ensures improved mobility and flexibility, enabling crew to perform tasks more effectively and comfortably. Enhanced Safety Features: Safety is a top priority in maritime operations, and the EF-12 CTV design reflects this commitment. The vessel incorporates advanced safety measures, including improved impact resistance and state-of-the-art fire suppression technology, ensuring the well-being of crew members throughout their time at sea. Seamless Connectivity: In today's digitally connected maritime landscape, staying in touch is vital. The EF-12 CTV offers enhanced communication capabilities, facilitating real-time data exchange between crew members and onshore operations. The state-of-the-art telematics system enables boat owners and operators to efficiently manage their fleet in real-time, minimising operational downtime.

"The introduction of the revitalized Artemis EF-12 CTV marks a significant step forward in our ongoing drive to provide the most advanced maritime solutions," stated David Tyler, Co-Founder at Artemis Technologies. "The enhanced cabin design, coupled with our unwavering commitment to maritime innovation and safety, sets a new benchmark for crew transfer vessels, ultimately enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of offshore operations."

Artemis Technologies has partnered with Denmark-based offshore wind developer Ørsted, offshore access specialist Tidal Transit, and maritime leader Lloyd’s Register, to deploy the first EF-12 CTV at Ørsted’s Barrow wind farm on the UK’s west coast next year. The project was awarded £2.4 million as part of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 3 (CMDC3), funded by the UK’s Department for Transport and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.