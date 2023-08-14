Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Iran Says Oil Exports Surpass 1.4 Million BPD Target

August 14, 2023

©Alireza824/CC BY-SA 3.0
©Alireza824/CC BY-SA 3.0

Iran's oil exports have surpassed the government's 1.4 million barrels per day target, the head of Iran's Plan and Budget Organisation said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. 

"Based on Iran's current budget, the government aims at exporting 1.4 million oil barrels per day, an objective which has now been surpassed thanks to the Oil Ministry's efforts," the official said. Prior to the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions in 2018, Iranian oil exports were about 2.8 million barrels per day.

(Reuters / Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Middle East Activity Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Secures $1 Billion Contract for Bouri Gas...
Credit: sateda/AdobeStock (Cropped)

Iran Invites Kuwait's Foreign Minister to Tehran amid...

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Australia Opens Consultation on Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone

Australia Opens Consultation on Illawarra Offshore Wind Zone

Equinor Set to Drill Wildcat Well 30/4-4 in North Sea, Off Norway

Equinor Set to Drill Wildcat Well 30/4-4 in North Sea, Off Norway

Iran Says Oil Exports Surpass 1.4 Million BPD Target

Iran Says Oil Exports Surpass 1.4 Million BPD Target

Strategic Marine Studying Vessel Emissions Reduction

Strategic Marine Studying Vessel Emissions Reduction

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine