Hexicon Names Max Ek as Interim CFO

Hexicon, a floating wind power technology developer, has appointed Max Ek as its interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Anders Rössel whose departure was announced in July.

Ek has during the past 2 years worked at Hexicon as Head of Business Controlling & Analysis and is very familiar with the company which gives a short start-up process.

"I am very pleased that Max is stepping into this position at Hexicon while we continue to search for a long-term solution. Max knows Hexicon very well and he will continue in this position to bring great value to Hexicon’s financial operations and to the management team as we continue to focus on our project portfolio and to further strengthen our financial position. With Max as interim CFO we maintain continuity and efficiency in our work", comments Marcus Thor, CEO of Hexicon.

During his time at Hexicon, Max has, among other things, held the role of CFO at one of Hexicon's largest projects, Freja Offshore, Hexicon's Swedish joint venture.

Furthermore, he has previous experience in business analysis and finance in the FMCG sector and has a Master's degree in Business Administration from Stockholm University.