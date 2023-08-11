Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Solstad Offshore Wins $100M Vessel Contracts with PRIO and Equinor in Brazil

August 11, 2023

Credit: Solstad Offshore
Solstad Offshore has been awarded two contracts worth $100 million in total from Brazilian clients.

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner said that its construction support vessel, Normand Pioneer, won an extension of its charter contract with the Brazilian oil company PRIO for a period of 18 months to August 2025. 

The vessel will support PRIO's E&P activities in Brazilian waters. 

Also, Solstad and Equinor Brazil have agreed to convert the platform supply vessel Normand Carioca to a Well Stimulation Vessel (WSV) and extend the present contract until December 2027. 

The cost of the conversion is covered by Equinor. Normand Carioca, which has been under contract with Equinor Brazil since 2017, will start its new scope of work in Q3 2023 and will support the drilling activities at the Bacalhau offshore field.

