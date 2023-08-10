TDI-Brooks Adds 75m DP2 Ship to its Fleet

TDI-Brooks increases its vessel capacity by adding a 75-meter DP2 vessel, R/V NAUTILUS to its fleet, a ship that can offer a variety of offshore assistance with subsea services, construction aid, exploration, production, ROV and diving support, and scientific marine research and survey mapping, along with military support.

This vessel is currently about 60% through its retrofit period in Las Palmas, scheduled to complete its shipyard period in late September 2023 and then transit to Trinidad for several geotechnical coring projects. One of these programs will involve spud can analyses utilizing the recently delivered Manta-200, deployed through the NAUTILUS mid-ship moonpool.

R/V NAUTILUS is a versatile vessel with (1) North American MCK-1240 upper forecastle deck STBD side SWL 7.1 ton crane, large accommodation (46 berths) and deck capacity. The vessel will be outfitted with TDI-Brooks’ complete geotechnical tool kit including a suite of innovative geotechnical tools for soil sampling and measurement. These include 0.5 and 1 meter box corers (BC), 6 and 9 meter piston corers (PC), 20 meter jumbo piston corers (JPC), cyclic t-bar instrument (TBAR), piezocone penetrometers including a 40 meter CPT-Stinger and 10 meter Gravity CPT tool (gCPT), newly acquired Geomil Manta-200 CPT, Neptune 3K & 5K vibracorers and TDI-Brooks’ designed pneumatic vibracorer. The Nautilus will have a Teledyne RESON full ocean depth multibeam echosounder (MBES) for surveys to ~2,500m water depth for performing hydrographic marine, surface geochemical “seep-hunting” (SGE) and seabed heatflow surveys (HF).