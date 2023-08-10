TotalEnergies EP Congo Taps EnerMech for Crane Maintenance Work

The UK-based energy industry services firm EnerMech has been awarded a five-year £12 million contract by TotalEnergies EP Congo for crane and lifting maintenance at a new facility to be built at Pointe-Noire, the second largest city in Congo.

The work scope will include specific maintenance of cranes and lifting equipment, and onshore and offshore parts supply for three offshore sectors which include Likouf and Nkossa. The agreement also includes riser pulling systems, mooring systems, and tensioning systems.

EnerMech has established a new entity, EnerMech Congo, to carry out the work and has subcontracted a local Congolese company, Congo Services, to assist in the delivery.

EnerMech said it was recruiting local Congolese personnel in onshore contract support roles with experienced local maintenance crew personnel being provided by the sub-contractor. The new facility at Pointe-Noire will benefit the area through the establishment of an additional lasting technical provision and local employment opportunities, EnerMech said.

Paul Cockerill, Regional Director for Africa, Middle East & Caspian said:"We are committed to not only adhering to, but exceeding, local content requirements through engagement of our global network of Subject Matter Experts with minimal ex-pat project resourcing and we have a highly successful, proactive regional employee training and development plan. Where possible, as is the case here with Congo Services, we engage in-country subcontractors and utilize local supply chains.”

EnerMech has previously worked with TotalEnergies SE on projects across the African continent and has also worked in Congo, on contract to Technip on the Moho Nord project.



