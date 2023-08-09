Beach Energy Names Woods as CEO, as Engelbrecht Ends Tenure

Australian oil and gas company Beach Energy has named Brett Woods as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to start on February 21, 2024, or such other date as mutually agreed. Morné Engelbrecht has today ended his tenure as CEO of Beach Energy.

Woods has over 25 years of experience in upstream oil and gas, including most recently ten years at Santos, where he undertook a number of executive roles, including Chief Operating Officer, Vice President Developments and Vice President Eastern Australia business unit.

Woods, BSc (Hons) Geology and Geophysics, began his career with Woodside Energy in the graduate program and held senior technical roles in Australia and Africa. In 2007, Woods became Managing Director and CEO of African start-up Rialto Energy. He was responsible for growing Rialto’s business through acquiring new exploration licenses in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, raising capital, and commencing two large drilling campaigns in the highly prospective Transform Margin. In 2013, Woods joined Santos and quickly moved into the executive leadership team assuming leadership of the Western Australia and Northern Territory Operating Division.

Woods led the successful transformation of the Cooper Basin and Gladstone LNG assets and played key roles in the successful acquisitions by Santos of Quadrant Energy, ConocoPhillips’ Northern Australian business, and Oil Search. More recently Woods assumed control of the Santos operated Infrastructure (LNG, Domestic Gas, Oil Fractionation facilities, and Pipelines) and developed Decarbonization, Clean Fuels, and CCS opportunities by leading Santos Energy Solutions business.

Beach Energy chairman Glenn Davis said: "Brett is an experienced oil and gas executive with a track record in strong leadership, delivering operational excellence, project delivery and value creation for shareholders. He is a very experienced technical oil and gas leader with the skills and background to continue to strengthen our performance culture and operational delivery.”

Woods said: “Beach is in a great position with a strong portfolio of assets and a great balance sheet. I am excited to join at a time where I can help the team deliver the current projects, drive operational excellence and grow the business.”

In the intervening period current non-executive director Bruce Clement has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will continue as an executive director.

Chairman Davis said:"Bruce is a very seasoned oil and gas executive with over 40 years of domestic and international experience including as a CEO. He is very familiar with our Perth Basin assets having discovered Waitsia when managing director at AWE. The board is confident Bruce can fulfill the role in the interim period and deliver value whilst in the chair.”

Beach Energy Chairman Davis said:“Morné excelled in his role as CFO and stepped into the CEO role at an uncertain time and has since guided the company through a number of operational challenges. Despite those challenges our project delivery continues to advance and Morné should be proud of his contribution to Beach. He leaves the company in good shape as evidenced by the strong recent quarterly results. On behalf of the board I thank him for his commitment and hard work.”

Engelbrecht said: “I am proud of what we achieved over the last 7 years, especially my involvement as a leader, including as CEO, in the transformation of Beach from a single basin operator to a diversified growing business and safely delivering the biggest offshore development in the company’s history. I want to thank the entire Beach team for their efforts and wish them all the best as I look forward to pursuing new opportunities.”