Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Beach Energy CEO Resigns

November 2, 2021

Matt Kay - Credit: Beach Energy
Matt Kay - Credit: Beach Energy

Matt Kay, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Australian oil and gas company Beach Energy, has tendered his resignation and is departing Beach to pursue other professional opportunities. 

Morné Engelbrecht – who is currently Chief Financial Officer – has been appointed acting Chief Executive Officer effective immediately while a search process is conducted to find a replacement, Beach Energy said.

Beach Energy Chairman Glenn Davis said: "Over nearly six years, Matt delivered on the company’s growth ambitions via the strategic acquisition of Lattice Energy and oversaw the commencement of our current development programs in the Victorian Otway and Perth Basins."

"I want to thank Matt for his efforts in helping transform Beach into the multi-basin upstream oil and gas company it is today. I wish him all the very best for his future endeavors.” 

Kay said: "I was brought on board to help Beach grow from a single basin operator and diversify the business. This was capped off by the sanctioning of the Moomba Carbon Capture and Storage project this week. I want to thank the entire Beach team for their efforts over the past six years. The company’s future is extremely bright and I wish Morné and the team all the best.” 

Australian oil firm Santos and Beach Energy as its partners on Monday announced a final investment decision to proceed with the US$165 million (A$220 million) Moomba carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in South Australia, with startup expected in 2024.

On the acting CEO Engelbrecht, Chairman Davis said: “Mr Engelbrecht has been the architect of Beach’s financial strength since joining the company as Chief Financial Officer in 2016 and is well placed to lead the company as we move towards our production target of 28 MMboe in FY24.”

Morné Engelbrecht, a senior executive with 20 years’ experience across various jurisdictions said he steps into the role focussed on ensuring key growth development projects in the Perth and Otway basins remain on track. “Our strategy is set, and I look forward to continued delivery with the highly experienced, motivated and capable Beach leadership team,” Engelbrecht said.

People & Companies Carbon Capture Australia/NZ Activity People Energy

Related Offshore News

Philippe Kavafyan - Credit: MSS

Philippe Kavafyan Takes Over as Aker Offshore Wind CEO
Credit: Horisont Energi

ASCO to Provide Logistics Services for Horisont Energi's...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Record Number of Floating Production System Awards...
FPSO
Credit: North Somerset Council

SEE MONSTER: Giant North Sea Offshore Platform to Become...
UKCS

Insight

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Germany's Nord Stream 2 Gatekeeper: The Long Road Until Gas Flows

Video

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

How to Decarbonize the Upstream Industry

Current News

Standard Drilling Sells Stake in VLCC Gustavia S

Standard Drilling Sells Stake in VLCC Gustavia S

Gazprom Declines to Book More Gas Transit to Europe. Nord Stream 2 Awaiting Approval

Gazprom Declines to Book More Gas Transit to Europe. Nord Stream 2 Awaiting Approval

Transocean Posts 3Q Loss. Says Market Conditions, Dayrates Improving

Transocean Posts 3Q Loss. Says Market Conditions, Dayrates Improving

Rystad: Offshore Wind Spending Closing the Gap on Oil and Gas Investments

Rystad: Offshore Wind Spending Closing the Gap on Oil and Gas Investments

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine