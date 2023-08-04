Huisman Monopile Installation Spread for Seaway 7's Offshore Vessel

Offshore wind installation services firm Seaway 7, part of Subsea 7, has ordered the entire monopile installation spread for jack-up vessel Seaway Ventus from the Dutch firm Huisman.

The GustoMSC NG-14000XL-G jack-up vessel was originally ordered by OHT, with which Seaway 7 merged in 2021.

For Huisman, the delivery scope consists of a Monopile Gripper, an Upending Frame, and two sets of Monopile Storage Cradles.

Huisman has modified its existing gripper design to meet Subsea 7's requirement to maximize the vessel payload.

"For this new design, Huisman applied the proven technology of its existing range of Grippers. This has resulted in a lightweight, robust, and very stiff Monopile Gripper, capable of handling XXL monopiles," Huisman said.

Huisman said it had paid special attention to optimizing the upending process. The Monopile Upending Frame is adjustable in length and therefore suitable for handling a wide range of monopiles, the Dutch crane maker said.

The Monopile Storage Cradles are outfitted with adjustable saddles to be able to store various monopiles sizes. The cradles can be expanded with an additional layer to double the vessel’s storage capacity.

Since the Seaway Ventus will be deployed for monopile as well as wind turbine installation, Huisman has taken into account easy and quick (de)mobilization of the monopile installation spread. The equipment will be integrated in the vessel in such a way that the permanent installed parts are kept to a minimum, further maximizing the payload.

The monopile installation spread will be engineered, built, and installed on the Ventus at Huisman’s premises in Schiedam, the Netherlands. Delivery is scheduled for Q4, 2024.

David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman says: “We are grateful to Seaway7 for trusting us to equip their vessel with the entire installation spread. This is where we add value, supplying integrated lifting equipment that increases safety, efficiency and workability. After building a long track record of Pipelay Systems with Seaway7’s parent company Subsea7, this order marks our first contract with the group for wind installation equipment. We are extremely excited to join them in their ambition to lead the way in the delivery of fixed offshore wind projects, and contributing to an efficient and sustainable energy supply for the future.”

Features & benefits of the Huisman monopile installation spread (as shared by Huisman).