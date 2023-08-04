Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Saipem Wins $1,97B in Offshore Contracts in Romania and Germany

August 4, 2023

Image for illustration - Credit: Saipem
Image for illustration - Credit: Saipem

Italian firm Saipem has won two new contracts for offshore engineering and construction work in Romania and in Germany, with a total value of approximately 1.8 billion euros (currently around $1,97 billion).

The first contract relates to the Neptun Deep Gas Development Project located in the Black Sea, Romania, for which the award procedure was completed by OMV Petrom.

The scope of work entails the Engineering, Procurement, construction, and Installation (EPCIC) of a gas processing platform at around 100 meter water depth, three subsea developments (respectively at around 1000 meter water depth in the Domino field and at around 100 meter water depth in the Pelican field), a 30” gas pipeline around 160 km long, and associated fiber optic cable from the shallow water platform to the Romanian coast. 

Saipem’s yards in Italy and Indonesia will build the gas processing platform, and the offshore operations will be performed by the Saipem 7000 and JSD 6000 vessels. The technological tests and analyses for the materials used in the project will be carried out in Romania, through the local entity of Saipem in Ploiesti.

Pipelaying in Germany


A second contract has been awarded to Saipem by GASCADE Gastransport GmbH to execute the pipelaying of the “Ostsee Anbindungsleitung”, in the Pomeranian Bay in north-eastern Germany.

Saipem’s activities entail the transportation and installation of a 48” gas line of around 50 km, from the Lubmin site, in northern Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the Mukran port, along the east coast of the Rügen island, and the construction of landfalls, using its pipelay barge Castoro 10. The "Ostsee Anbindungsleitung" is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.

Energy Engineering Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Construction Vessel Black Sea Crane Vessels Baltic Sea Pipelayers

Related Offshore News

Credit: Wood

Wood, Shell in Multi-year Services Deal
Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL...


Trending Offshore News

Select model
Technology

Insight

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

What is Carbon Capture and Storage and Will It Cut Emissions?

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Australian Operations Continue: INPEX Extends Noble Deliverer Rig Contract

Australian Operations Continue: INPEX Extends Noble Deliverer Rig Contract

Saipem Wins $1,97B in Offshore Contracts in Romania and Germany

Saipem Wins $1,97B in Offshore Contracts in Romania and Germany

WINDEA Converts OSV to CTV for US Offshore Wind

WINDEA Converts OSV to CTV for US Offshore Wind

Saipem Wins Contracts in Romania and Germany Worth €1.8 Billion

Saipem Wins Contracts in Romania and Germany Worth €1.8 Billion

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine