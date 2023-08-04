Saipem Wins $1,97B in Offshore Contracts in Romania and Germany

Italian firm Saipem has won two new contracts for offshore engineering and construction work in Romania and in Germany, with a total value of approximately 1.8 billion euros (currently around $1,97 billion).

The first contract relates to the Neptun Deep Gas Development Project located in the Black Sea, Romania, for which the award procedure was completed by OMV Petrom.

The scope of work entails the Engineering, Procurement, construction, and Installation (EPCIC) of a gas processing platform at around 100 meter water depth, three subsea developments (respectively at around 1000 meter water depth in the Domino field and at around 100 meter water depth in the Pelican field), a 30” gas pipeline around 160 km long, and associated fiber optic cable from the shallow water platform to the Romanian coast.

Saipem’s yards in Italy and Indonesia will build the gas processing platform, and the offshore operations will be performed by the Saipem 7000 and JSD 6000 vessels. The technological tests and analyses for the materials used in the project will be carried out in Romania, through the local entity of Saipem in Ploiesti.

Pipelaying in Germany





A second contract has been awarded to Saipem by GASCADE Gastransport GmbH to execute the pipelaying of the “Ostsee Anbindungsleitung”, in the Pomeranian Bay in north-eastern Germany.

Saipem’s activities entail the transportation and installation of a 48” gas line of around 50 km, from the Lubmin site, in northern Germany on the Baltic Sea, to the Mukran port, along the east coast of the Rügen island, and the construction of landfalls, using its pipelay barge Castoro 10. The "Ostsee Anbindungsleitung" is scheduled to be commissioned in early 2024.