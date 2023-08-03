North Sea Oil Field Receives Regulatory Nod

Anasuria Hibiscus UK Limited, a UK-subsidiary of the Malaysian oil firm Hibiscus Petroleum has received a Development and Production Works Consent to a Field Development Plan (“FDP”) for the Teal West field in the UK North Sea.

The consent was granted by the UK energy industry regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority, on August 1, 2023.

The FDP approval comes pursuant to the unconditional grant of consent for the Environmental Statement received on July 7, 2023.

"The consent granted is subject to adherence to the FDP submitted and the standard requirement to seek additional approval in the event there is any incremental development proposed in the course of the carrying out the works," Hibiscus Petroleum said.

The next stage after the FDP approval is the internal Final Investment Decision (“FID”) which if proceeded with, would result in first oil from the Teal West field expected by late 2024/early 2025.

The Teal West prospect is proposed to be developed over three phases and involves the drilling of up to 2 production subsea wells in the Teal West field to extract oil and gas and one water injection well.



The wells will be tied back to the existing Anasuria FPSO vessel by 3.4 km flowlines. Oil will be exported to shore via offtake tankers, and gas produced will be used as fuel offshore. The remaining gas will be exported to shore via the existing Fulmar Gas Line.

The Anasuria FPSO already supports oil production, storage and gas export from the Guillemot A, Teal, Teal South, and Cook Fields.