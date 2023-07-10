Hibiscus Petroleum's Teal West Offshore Project One Step Closer to FDP Approval

Anasuria Hibiscus UK Limited, a subsidiary of the Malaysian oil and gas company Hibiscus Petroleum said it has received the consent for the Environmental Statement for the Teal West Development in the UK.

The consent was granted by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (“OPRED”), on behalf of the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The proposed Teal West development is a new project in the Central North Sea (CNS).

The Teal West prospect is proposed to be developed over three phases and involves the drilling of up to 2 production subsea wells in the Teal West field to extract oil and gas and one water injection well.

The wells will be tied back to the existing Anasuria FPSO vessel by 3.4 km flowlines. Oil will be exported to shore via offtake tankers, and gas produced will be used as fuel offshore and the remaining gas will be exported to shore via the existing Fulmar Gas Line.

The Anasuria FPSO already supports oil production, storage and gas export from the Guillemot A, Teal, and Teal South and Cook Fields.

"It is expected that the decision on the Field Development Plan (“FDP”) will be received in due course following the grant of consent for the Environmental Statement," Hibiscus said.



