Boskalis Installs First U.S.-Made Offshore Substation for South Fork Wind Project

August 1, 2023

Bokalift 2 installing the first U.S.-made offshore substation - Credit: Boskalis
Dutch marine services firm Boskalis said Monday it had completed the installation of the first U.S.-made offshore substation, built for the South Fork Wind offshore wind project.

Kiewit built the 1,500-ton, 60-foot-tall substation at its Ingleside facility near Corpus Christi. 

After installing the foundation and the modular support frame, this week at Ørsted and Eversource’s South Fork Wind, Boskalis' Bokalift 2 offshore installation vessel completed the offshore substation installation work by lifting and installing the topside. 

According to Boskalis, the operation was supported by a fleet of more than a dozen vessels.

South Fork Wind is on track to be the first completed utility-scale offshore wind farm in federal waters, with the project expected to be operational by the end of 2023. The project will be New York’s first offshore wind farm and will power approximately 70,000 New York households each year.

The featured image above was shared by Offshore Engineer with permission from Boskalis.

