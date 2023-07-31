Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Purus Wind's New General Manager to Oversee Offshore Wind Vessel Fleet Expansion

July 31, 2023

Credit: Purus Wind
Credit: Purus Wind

Offshore wind vessel firm Purus Wind has appointed Oliver MacManus as general manager, with immediate effect.

MacManus will focus on overseeing the running of the construction/service operation vessels (“C/SOV”) business. 

"The appointment is integral to positioning Purus Wind for future growth as the business continues to expand its fleet of next-generation battery hybrid C/SOVs and crew transfer vessels (“CTVs”)," Purus Wind said.

Tom Nevin, business head, Purus Wind said: “Oliver is a great asset to the team, strengthening its leadership as the business continues to grow. He brings a wealth of complementary knowledge and network connections, and most importantly shares our passion for providing low-carbon transportation solutions for the construction and operation of offshore wind farms.”

MacManus has over 10 years’ experience in the offshore wind industry, previously holding positions with several leading developers and OEM suppliers. 

He has worked as a CTV vessel master before moving to various offshore SOV coordination and management roles. 

Onshore, MacManus has held roles as a marine coordination lead and marine operations manager. His experience includes tenures with companies including GE Renewable Energy, SMC (Specialist Marine Consultants) and E-ON. 

MacManus holds an MCA Certificate of Competency along with ISM lead auditor (Lloyds) and vessel inspection (IMCA AVI) accreditation.

In May 2023, Purus Wind signed a contract for two battery hybrid C/SOVs with VARD. The order followed one for eight battery hybrid and methanol-ready wind farm operation vessels from Damen, and three battery hybrid CTVs from Strategic Marine earlier this year.

“Purus Wind integrates the latest low-carbon technology with flexible, customer-focused vessels and solutions,” said Oliver MacManus. “Our expanding fleet will support more clients in the global offshore wind industry as they grow their footprint across the UK, Europe and Asia whilst decarbonising their own operations. I am proud to join such an accomplished team - one that values of safety, innovation and respect.”

Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Europe Construction Vessel People & Companies Support Vessel

Related Offshore News

©Eddy Decorte/MarineTraffic.com

Singapore-based Cyan Renewables Acquires First Offshore...
The WindServe Genesis is launched a the Senesco Marine shipyard in Rhode Island (Photo: Senesco Marine)

Senesco Launches Jones Act CTV WindServe Genesis

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Valaris to Reactivate Drillship for $364M West Africa Contract

Valaris to Reactivate Drillship for $364M West Africa Contract

Goldman Upgrades Oil Demand Outlook as Market Tempers Growth Pessimism

Goldman Upgrades Oil Demand Outlook as Market Tempers Growth Pessimism

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

EEW SPC Delivers Final Monopiles for France's Calvados Offshore Wind Project

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Thai Oil Giant Joins for Renewable Subsea Power Project in Scotland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine