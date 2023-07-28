Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana Extends Offshore Oil Block Bids Deadline to Attract New Explorers

July 28, 2023

Credit: Nando/AdobeStock
Credit: Nando/AdobeStock

Guyana extended to Sept. 12 a deadline for companies to submit bids for its first competitive auction of oil blocks, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The South American nation has delayed the offer of 14 offshore blocks four times before. The round is intended to recruit new explorers and lessen the grip over the country's output by a group led by Exxon Mobil.

The delay comes as the government is finishing up terms of a model Production and Sharing Agreement (PSA) and core legislation for the country's oil industry, which will govern future contracts.

Guyana has in recent weeks received feedback during a consultation period for the new proposed oil framework.

(Reuters - Reporting by Kiana Wilburg; writing by Sabrina Valle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
 

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Regulations

Related Offshore News

©Mike Mareen

US Announces First Offshore Wind Rights Sale in Gulf of...
BW Adolo (File photo: BW Energy)

Hibiscus/Ruche Phase 1 Development on Track: BW Energy's...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Perdana Nautika Wins AHTS Vessel Contract

Perdana Nautika Wins AHTS Vessel Contract

Venezuela-Trinidad Offshore Gas Project Talks Hit Sticking Point Over Terms

Venezuela-Trinidad Offshore Gas Project Talks Hit Sticking Point Over Terms

Oil on Track for Fifth Week of Gains

Oil on Track for Fifth Week of Gains

New York Quarry to Provide Rock for Empire Wind Offshore Projects

New York Quarry to Provide Rock for Empire Wind Offshore Projects

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine