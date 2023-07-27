Saipem Commits to Three More Years with Risk Intelligence

Risk Intelligence, a company specializing in security risk management by delivering threat and risk assessments, said Thursday it had signed a significant three-year contract extension with Saipem for its Risk Intelligence System.

The new three-year contract replaces the previous two-year contract and provides continued access to the Risk Intelligence system, which will provide Saipem with situational awareness for its global operations.

The three-year agreement includes renewal of the Risk Intelligence System as well as a framework for a range of bespoke and semi-bespoke reports from Risk Intelligence’s Advisory Services, which are not included in the contract value, but will be ordered separately.

The total value of the Risk Intelligence System recurring revenue increases by around 56,000 EUR (417,000 DKK) during the 3 year-period.

Corrado Milralli, Security Manager & CISO, Saipem, says: "Saipem SpA Security function has recently extended our longstanding cooperation with Risk Intelligence A/S, through another three-year agreement. The maritime and port security intelligence services of the Risk Intelligence (MaRisk+PortRisk) are valuable, insightful, and trustworthy for the management of our daily activities and offshore operations, as well as in project activities worldwide.

Risk Intelligence’s solutions have supported us in making comprehensive security risk assessments for new commercial initiatives, allowing us to take well-informed decisions about projects’ specific offshore requirements and operations with a higher degree of security for our personnel and assets."





