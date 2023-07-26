Eni and SLB in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring Collab

Oilfield service firm SLB and the Italian oil firm Eni, through its subsidiary Enivibes, have announced an alliance to deploy Eni Vibroacoustic Pipeline Monitoring System (e-vpms) technology, a vibroacoustic wave detection system capable of providing real-time analysis, monitoring, and leak detection for pipelines around the world.

"As the latest addition to SLB’s Midstream Production Systems portfolio, this global alliance will bring the e-vpms technology to onshore and offshore pipelines, and with it, the ability to monitor the integrity of even the oldest assets. Operators will be able to receive reliable and specific real-time information, allowing for focused and timely responses, especially in instances of an environmental nature," Eni said.

"The e-vpms technology can be retrofitted to any pipeline, regardless of age, providing immediate integrity data essential for maintaining a network’s continually reliable operation," SLB said.

The alliance covers the deployment of e-vpms technology for pipelines transporting liquid hydrocarbons and produced water and enables the detection of product loss attributable to external events such as attempted product theft or accidental impact, corrosion related leak events, and land movement events caused by earthquakes or landslides.