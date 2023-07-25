Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to Design CSOV

July 25, 2023

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Managing Director Jeong I-hyo (left) and Korea Register of Shipping Managing Director Yeon Gyu-jin (right)
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Managing Director Jeong I-hyo (left) and Korea Register of Shipping Managing Director Yeon Gyu-jin (right)

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has started joint development of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) with Korea Register of Shipping (KR).

The two companies agreed to develop their own design and cooperate with domestic companies to ensure a local offshore wind farm operation technology industry so that they can actively advance into overseas markets.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard plans to develop an optimised hybrid electric propulsion system with dynamic positioning performance suitable for domestic and overseas wind farms and systemize various equipment such as cranes and motion control gangways.

KR plans to support the suitability of the CSOV basic design through review of basic, structural, equipment drawings and design concepts by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in Korea has proposed a goal to become one of the world's top five powerhouses by building a 12GW offshore wind farm by 2030.

Shipbuilding Vessels Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Asia Construction Vessel Ship Design

Related Offshore News

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL...
Credit: Boskalis

Boskalis Installs All Foundations for Taiwan's Changfang &...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL Offshore Wind Foundations En Route to Europe

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL Offshore Wind Foundations En Route to Europe

Europe Gas Supply Looking Good this Winter, Equinor CEO Says

Europe Gas Supply Looking Good this Winter, Equinor CEO Says

German Offshore Wind Capacity Up 3.1% in H1, Manufacturers Demand Law Amendments

German Offshore Wind Capacity Up 3.1% in H1, Manufacturers Demand Law Amendments

Eni and SLB in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring Collab

Eni and SLB in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring Collab

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine