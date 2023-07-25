Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans to Build Third Cable Laying Vessel

July 25, 2023

Source: Nexans
Source: Nexans

France-based Nexans has announced an expansion in its presence in the offshore wind and interconnection market, by adding a third cable laying vessel to its fleet.

This strategic decision will allow the Group to meet the increasing demand for electrification, especially in the American and European markets, driven by a record project backlog and recently strengthened by contracts for TenneT and the section of the EuroAsia Interconnector that connects Greece and Cyprus.

Building upon the technology featured on Nexans' flagship vessel, the Nexans Aurora, the new ship will be equipped with three turntables, offering a 13,500-tonne loading capacity, and hosting a large range of subsea tooling including jetting and ploughing tools. The vessel will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously to meet specific customer requirements, especially on large-scale projects.

From an environmental standpoint, the new vessel with its increased load capacity, an advanced hybrid power system and capable of running on biodiesel mix, will offer a significant reduced environmental footprint.

“This new vessel will be the most technologically advanced cable layer ever deployed,” says Vincent Dessale, Nexans COO. “Fitted with a range of high-tech cable installation and burial equipment, it will enhance the capabilities of our subsea cable operations to tackle projects on an unprecedented scale. This new strategic asset will support the group's long-term growth, consolidating its leadership in the interconnection and offshore markets. It perfectly embodies Nexans' strategy to electrify the future, and its innovative features illustrate our ever-increasing commitment to meeting our partners' needs.”

The vessel will be delivered in 2026.

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Cable Layers

Related Offshore News

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Managing Director Jeong I-hyo (left) and Korea Register of Shipping Managing Director Yeon Gyu-jin (right)

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to Design CSOV
From left to right: Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock; Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa.; President Joe Biden; and Steinar Nerbovik, CEO of Philadelphia Shipyard (Photo: Philly Shipyard)

Biden Attends Steel Cutting for Great Lakes' Subsea Rock...

Insight

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

How Big Oil Won the Bidding for German Offshore Wind Sites

Video

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Ailing Liftboat Crewmember Medevaced in US Gulf

Current News

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL Offshore Wind Foundations En Route to Europe

Subsea 7's New Semi-Submersible Vessel Equipped for XXL Offshore Wind Foundations En Route to Europe

Europe Gas Supply Looking Good this Winter, Equinor CEO Says

Europe Gas Supply Looking Good this Winter, Equinor CEO Says

German Offshore Wind Capacity Up 3.1% in H1, Manufacturers Demand Law Amendments

German Offshore Wind Capacity Up 3.1% in H1, Manufacturers Demand Law Amendments

Eni and SLB in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring Collab

Eni and SLB in Pipeline Integrity Monitoring Collab

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine