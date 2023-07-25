Eni Takes Over Chevron's Stakes in Three Blocks in Indonesia

Italian oil and gas company Eni said Tuesday it had acquired Chevron interests and operatorship in the Indonesian Blocks named Ganal PSC (Chevron 62%), Rapak PSC (Chevron 62%) and Makassar Straits PSC (Chevron 72%), in the Kutei Basin, offshore East Kalimantan.

Eni already has a 20% interest as non-operator in the Ganal and Rapak Blocks.

Eni said the acquisition was an important step, particularly for the opportunity to fast-track the development of the Gendalo and Gandang gas project, a part of the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) in the Ganal PSC, close to the Jangkrik FPU, with estimated natural gas reserves of approximately 2TCF.

This is in addition to the producing Bangka gas field, the Gehem and Ranggas discoveries and the significant exploration potential also included in the northern part of the asset, which therefore represent a further relevant consolidation for Eni operations in the East Kalimantan area, Eni said.

"The acquisition of Chevron's assets in Indonesia will allow Eni to fast track the development of the IDD project, leveraging its strong presence in the East Kalimantan Area as well as the synergies with Eni-operated Jangkrik infrastructures, the existing Bontang LNG facility, and the domestic gas market. This will strengthen Eni's position in Indonesia, where the company has a solid track record of gas development successes," Eni said.

Eni further said that the acquisition was in line with its energy transition strategy, "of which gas and LNG represent key pillars, to increase the share of natural gas production to 60% by 2030, in conjunction with the world demand for accessible, low carbon and affordable energy."

Eni recently also struck a deal to acquire Neptune Energy, which - among others - holds a significant presence in Indonesia and is "an excellent fit with Eni operations in East Kalimantan."



