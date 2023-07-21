Van Oord Installs 140km of Inter-Array Cables at Hollandse Kust Noord Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch offshore installation services firm Van Oord said Friday it had completed installing and burying inter-array cables at CrossWind’s Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, bringing it a step closer to being fully operational by the end of this year.

The cables are used for connecting the offshore wind turbines and transmitting electricity.

Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It (a remotely-operated vehicle operated from the vessel Subsea Viking) have installed a web of 69 inter-array cables measuring 140 km in total.

The offshore wind farm is located 18.5 kilometers off the coast of the Netherlands, near the seaside resort of Egmond aan Zee.